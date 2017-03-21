Science Night returns to the Menlo Park Library on March 30
On Thursday, March 30, the Menlo Park Library will be hosting its fourth Science Night for adults, teens, and elementary school-aged children. Displays and hands-on activities will be supplied by organizations including the National Weather Service, Marine Mammal Center, USGS Library, Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, Marine Science Institute, Beekeepers' Guild of San Mateo County, Recology, Learningtech, Camp Edmo, Cheeky Monkey Toys, and Kepler's Books.
