Schools: How meditation may combat violence

Fifth-graders at Horace Cureton Elementary in San Jose's Alum Rock Union School District practice meditation taught by the Yes! For Schools program. The non-profit group Yes! For Schools will host a panel discussion on harnessing meditation, breathing and leadership skills to improve school climate and student health from 10 a.m. to noon March 10 at Quinlan Community Center, 10185 N. Stelling Road, Cupertino.

