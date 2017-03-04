Schools: How meditation may combat vi...

Schools: How meditation may combat violence

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Fifth-graders at Horace Cureton Elementary in San Jose's Alum Rock Union School District practice meditation taught by the Yes! For Schools program. The non-profit group Yes! For Schools will host a panel discussion on harnessing meditation, breathing and leadership skills to improve school climate and student health from 10 a.m. to noon March 10 at Quinlan Community Center, 10185 N. Stelling Road, Cupertino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 10 hr Juiceman270 26
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Kelly 207
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Mar 1 Hate Apple 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC