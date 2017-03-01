SamTrans, Caltrain to Use 100 Percent...

SamTrans, Caltrain to Use 100 Percent Renewable Electricity from Community Choice Energy Programs

The Boards of Directors for SamTrans and Caltrain have voted to expand their use of renewable electricity service options for their respective agencies. By working with Peninsula Clean Energy in San Mateo County, both SamTrans and Caltrain will meet their power needs in San Mateo County through 100 percent renewable sources such as solar, wind, and small hydroelectric.

