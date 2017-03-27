Real Estate Investor Edition Launched By Global Real Estate Licence

Global Real Estate Licence, the provider of online real estate education & technology solutions, today announced the launch of Investor Edition. PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto, CA, Global Real Estate Licence , the provider of online real estate education & technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Investor Edition, an online real estate licence that provides both training and support to aspiring investors.

