psychiatrist advised producers of new...

psychiatrist advised producers of new drama depicting teen suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Stanford

When Stanford psychiatrist Rona Hu , MD, was invited to help shape the script of a Netflix series about teenage suicide, she knew it was an unusually good chance to communicate with teenagers about mental health issues. The new series, 13 Reasons Why , which premieres Friday and is featured in the trailer above, is based on a bestselling 2007 novel about a high-school student who dies by suicide after being bullied by her classmates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Tellinitlikeitis 88
New years 95 23 hr Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC