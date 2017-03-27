psychiatrist advised producers of new drama depicting teen suicide
When Stanford psychiatrist Rona Hu , MD, was invited to help shape the script of a Netflix series about teenage suicide, she knew it was an unusually good chance to communicate with teenagers about mental health issues. The new series, 13 Reasons Why , which premieres Friday and is featured in the trailer above, is based on a bestselling 2007 novel about a high-school student who dies by suicide after being bullied by her classmates.
