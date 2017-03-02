Proposed law could halve fines for ri...

Proposed law could halve fines for right-turn-on-red violations

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Almanac

Frank Viggiano of Palo Alto was recently slapped with a $490 fine when a red-light camera caught him turning right at a red light from El Camino Real onto Ravenswood Avenue in Menlo Park. He and his wife had been driving their daughter home to her Menlo Park apartment around 9 or 10 p.m., he said an email to the Menlo Park City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 8 hr MAGA2016 46
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 hr Kelly 207
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 16 hr Hfinch666 13
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Wed innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Wed Hate Apple 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC