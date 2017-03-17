Police search for suspects after downtown collision

Palo Alto police are scouring downtown streets this afternoon in search of at least two suspects who they say were in a vehicle that struck a bicyclists on Homer Avenue earlier today, causing major injuries. Officers, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter and two K-9 units, were conducting a block-by-block search of the area at around 4 p.m. just south of University Avenue.

