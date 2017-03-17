Police search for suspects after down...

Police search for suspects after downtown collision

Palo Alto police are scouring downtown streets this afternoon in search of at least two suspects who they say were in a vehicle that struck a bicyclists on Homer Avenue earlier today, causing major injuries. Officers, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter and two K-9 units, were conducting a block-by-block search of the area at around 4 p.m. just south of University Avenue.

