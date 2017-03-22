Palo Alto: Tab for dump-truck damage ...

Palo Alto: Tab for dump-truck damage to Embarcadero overpass could be $1 million

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A dump-truck driver headed south on Highway 101 without having lowered the dump bed hit the Embarcadero Road overpass in Palo Alto on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Caltrans officials say a preliminary estimate of the damage is about $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 10 hr jakejohnson192 82
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Tue Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC