Palo Alto: Police investigate sex assault at Caltrain station
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is looking for this man, who is accused of attempting a sexual assault on a woman at the University Caltrain Station in Palo Alto on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, between 10:45 and 11:10 p.m. He was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 35-40 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 tall and weighing 190-210 lbs. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing on it, light brown or beige pants, dark colored tennis shoes and was carrying a black backpack.
