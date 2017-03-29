Palo Alto Players presents Monty Python's SPAMALOT

Grab your coconuts and gallop down to Palo Alto Players! From the collaborators behind the hit film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, comes the Tony Award winning Best Music Al Monty Python's Spamalot. Join King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table on their quest to find the Holy Grail, April 28 - May 14 at the Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.