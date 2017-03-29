Palo Alto Players presents Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Grab your coconuts and gallop down to Palo Alto Players! From the collaborators behind the hit film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, comes the Tony Award winning Best Music Al Monty Python's Spamalot. Join King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table on their quest to find the Holy Grail, April 28 - May 14 at the Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|maxous_23
|91
|New years 95
|Mon
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC