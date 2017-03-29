Palo Alto OKs replacing three California Avenue homes

A Palo Alto property owner's decision to build only one of three homes with a basement has earned the project a green light from the City Council. The council unanimously voted Monday to deny an appeal filed by neighbors and allow the property owner to raze and replace three homes at 900, 912 and 920 California Ave. Neighbors Beatrix Cashmore and Nicholas Kaposhilin, who live on the same block, appealed the project after the city approved it last fall.

