Palo Alto OKs replacing three California Avenue homes
A Palo Alto property owner's decision to build only one of three homes with a basement has earned the project a green light from the City Council. The council unanimously voted Monday to deny an appeal filed by neighbors and allow the property owner to raze and replace three homes at 900, 912 and 920 California Ave. Neighbors Beatrix Cashmore and Nicholas Kaposhilin, who live on the same block, appealed the project after the city approved it last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|someone pii
|94
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|9 hr
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC