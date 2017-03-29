Palo Alto OKs replacing three Califor...

Palo Alto OKs replacing three California Avenue homes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

A Palo Alto property owner's decision to build only one of three homes with a basement has earned the project a green light from the City Council. The council unanimously voted Monday to deny an appeal filed by neighbors and allow the property owner to raze and replace three homes at 900, 912 and 920 California Ave. Neighbors Beatrix Cashmore and Nicholas Kaposhilin, who live on the same block, appealed the project after the city approved it last fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 hr someone pii 94
Sunnyvale park on December 4th 9 hr Walter White 3
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC