Palo Alto moves toward compromise on growth vision

Responding to an uproar of criticism from residents and community volunteers, members of the Palo Alto City Council swiftly rescinded on Monday night their controversial Jan. 30 decision to strip all programs from the city's guiding land-use document, the Comprehensive Plan. By a unanimous vote, the council voted to restore back to the document the more than 350 programs that were pegged for removal from the Comprehensive Plan, which the city is in the midst of updating and which will ultimately guide the city's policies on growth until 2030.

