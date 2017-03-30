Palo Alto leans toward placing weighted, unweighted GPAs on school transcripts
After months of research and public input, Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent Max McGee has recommended that Paly and Gunn high schools report both weighted and unweighted grade-point averages on student transcripts starting next school year. On Tuesday, the school board reviewed and discussed McGee's nine-part recommendation, including a controversial proposal that freshman honors classes not be weighted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Someonepiii
|92
|New years 95
|Mon
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC