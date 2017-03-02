Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo gets $1...

Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo gets $15M matching grant after bringing in $10M in donations

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

This design rendering shows interactive exhibits that will be part of the first phase of a rebuilt Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, which is funded by $25 million in grants and donations. A facility that aims to get kids interested in the natural world at an early age has gotten a resounding stamp of approval from the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 26 min jsegrcany 18
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Thu MAGA2016 46
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 207
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Mar 1 Hate Apple 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC