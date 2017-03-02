Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo gets $15M matching grant after bringing in $10M in donations
This design rendering shows interactive exhibits that will be part of the first phase of a rebuilt Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, which is funded by $25 million in grants and donations. A facility that aims to get kids interested in the natural world at an early age has gotten a resounding stamp of approval from the community.
