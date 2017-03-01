Palo Alto: Indecent exposure victim snaps photo of suspect
Palo Alto police are asking for the public's help in identifying an indecent exposure suspect who was exposing his penis and masturbating on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, as he walked in the area of Park Avenue and El Camino Real. The victim, a woman in her 20s, took a photo of the suspect as he walked away.
