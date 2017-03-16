Palo Alto High to get a new athletic director in the fall
Just as Thursday's lunch hour ended at Palo Alto High, there was a notable shift in the school's athletic department. Palo Alto principal Kim Diorio announced, in a letter to the school staff, that the "assistant" part of Therren Wilburn's job title was going to be erased and the San Jose State grad would become Paly's full-time athletic director beginning with next year's school year.
