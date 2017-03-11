Palo Alto: Hazmat on scene at Stanford Medical School following 3-alarm fire
A 3-alarm fire erupted inside Stanford Medical School early Saturday and burned a room containing bio-hazardous waste, prompting fire crews to activate hazmat and decontamination teams, according to the Palo Alto Fire Department. The incident was reported on the department's Twitter account at about 8:00 a.m. Though initial reports said the fire was inside the Stanford Hospital at 300 Pasteur Drive, crews later said it burned in the medical school building, which is located in the same compound.
