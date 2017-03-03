Palo Alto: Dump truck slams into Embarcadero Road overpass
A dump truck slammed into the Embarcadero Road overpass late Thursday, injuring the driver and scattering debris across Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 10:52 p.m. in southbound lanes of the freeway, said CHP Officer Marc Johnston.
