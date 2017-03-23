Palo Alto council takes 'moderate and balanced' approach to housing, job growth
Palo Alto's pro-development and slow-growth council members - who often disagree about the proper pace for adding homes and jobs - reached a compromise this week. The council voted 8-1 Monday to approve a preferred growth pattern that meets each side about halfway among six options presented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|addman
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC