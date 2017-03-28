Palo Alto changes course on housing fees
In an unusual move that reflected Palo Alto's shifting political dynamics, the City Council reversed on Monday night its December decision to significantly raise the fees that office developers must contribute to support affordable housing. Instead, a divided council voted 5-4 to adopt a new schedule that lowers the affordable-housing fees for certain types of developments -- including offices, condominiums and hotels -- from the previously approved levels.
