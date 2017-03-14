Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault sus...

Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault suspect turns himself into police

A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Palo Alto Caltrain station has turned himself into police, according to authorities. 26-year-old George Moubarak of South San Francisco turned himself into the Palo Alto Police Department on March 10 after seeing his picture on the news and social media, police said.

