Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault suspect turns himself into police
A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Palo Alto Caltrain station has turned himself into police, according to authorities. 26-year-old George Moubarak of South San Francisco turned himself into the Palo Alto Police Department on March 10 after seeing his picture on the news and social media, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|mikefit92
|59
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|21 hr
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Luke A
|213
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|22 hr
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC