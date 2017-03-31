Palo Alto, Bay Area residents seek ratification of Equal Rights Amendment

Lisa Liddle, one of the Palo Alto co-chairs for the Rally & Walk for Equality, kicks off the event to advocate for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Rinconada Park in Palo Alto. The Feminist Majority, a national nonprofit organization working to advance women's equality, say a Constitutional amendment is key to prohibiting sex discrimination and guaranteeing equal rights for women and girls.

