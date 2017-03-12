Palo Alto: Anti-hate rally after incidents near and far
An anti-hate crime rally is held Sunday in Palo Alto, in the wake of recent shootings of minorities in Kansas and Washington, and a disturbing incident closer to home. PALO ALTO - With recent hate-fueled shootings of minorities in Kansas and Washington - and an alarming confrontation closer to home in downtown San Jose - about 75 community members gathered downtown Sunday to urge action in what they called an increasingly hostile post-election atmosphere.
