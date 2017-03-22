Palo Alto, 2 BR/2 BA

Quiet Unit with Large Balcony and Lovely Garden Walking Distance to Downtown Palo Alto, Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms with Granite Slab Counter Tops and Laminated Wood Flooring Unit has Four Independent Walls with Windows All Around Bright and Airy, Quiet Neighborhood Lots of Closet Space with Additional Closet in Carport Area Easy Access to Stanford University, 101, & Bryant St. One Covered Parking Space Included Laundry Facilities Onsite Water, Garbage, Gardening and Recycling Services Included Minimum One Year Lease Located at 837 Cowper Street, Crossing Homer Avenue $4,000 per month, Available in June.

