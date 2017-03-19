Palo Alto 2-alarm fire under control
Officials reported the fire at 335 Seale Ave. in Old Palo Alto neighborhood on Twitter around 11:30 a.m. When the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm around noon, two more engines, another truck, one more Batallion Chief, and breathing support arrived. 2nd alarm has brought additional 2 engines, 1 truck, 1 BC, 1 medic unit, 1 breathing support from @MtnViewFire and @sccfiredept Fire crews onscene of a structure fire at 335 Seale Ave in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood.
