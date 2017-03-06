Palliative care specialist B.J. Miller to speak at Menlo Park fundraiser

Bay Area Cancer Connections, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that helps people affected by breast or ovarian cancer, will hold its ninth annual Spring Benefit Breakfast on Tuesday, March 7, at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club ballroom from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Scheduled to speak at the event is Dr. B.J. Miller , a hospice and palliative care specialist at UCSF Medical Center and former executive director of Zen Hospice Project. Watch a TED Talk by Dr. Miller, called "What really matters at the end of life," here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.