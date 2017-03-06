Palliative care specialist B.J. Miller to speak at Menlo Park fundraiser
Bay Area Cancer Connections, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that helps people affected by breast or ovarian cancer, will hold its ninth annual Spring Benefit Breakfast on Tuesday, March 7, at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club ballroom from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Scheduled to speak at the event is Dr. B.J. Miller , a hospice and palliative care specialist at UCSF Medical Center and former executive director of Zen Hospice Project. Watch a TED Talk by Dr. Miller, called "What really matters at the end of life," here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Juiceman270
|26
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Sat
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Fri
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Kelly
|207
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC