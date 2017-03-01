Paintings Get the Hollywood Treatment...

Paintings Get the Hollywood Treatment in Student-Curated Show at Anderson

If you'd been dragging your feet on getting to Palo Alto for the Anderson Collection's Nick Cave exhibition , now is the time. In addition to person-sized sculptures made for shimmying, the free collection displays Abstraction and the Movies March 1-17 only.

Palo Alto, CA

