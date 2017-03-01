Paintings Get the Hollywood Treatment in Student-Curated Show at Anderson
If you'd been dragging your feet on getting to Palo Alto for the Anderson Collection's Nick Cave exhibition , now is the time. In addition to person-sized sculptures made for shimmying, the free collection displays Abstraction and the Movies March 1-17 only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|jmpm
|42
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|11 hr
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|22 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|204
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC