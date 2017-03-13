OCR findings: A repeated failure to properly investigate

A formal letter of findings from the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights released on Thursday details how the Palo Alto school district repeatedly failed to "promptly and equitably" respond to and investigate reports of sexual harassment and assault on and off its campuses -- and thus violated federal anti-discrimination law Title IX. As is standard agency procedure, the Office for Civil Rights released the findings about a week after the school board unanimously approved a resolution agreement that commits the district to a range of efforts it will take to address these violations.

