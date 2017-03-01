New Restaurants from Gialiana Owner, ...

New Restaurants from Gialiana Owner, Rice Paper Scissors Team, More

It's been just a few short weeks since Noe Valley casual Italian restaurant La Nebbia bid adieu, but the space has already found a new tenant in Gialina and Ragazza owner Sharon Ardiana. Plus, the ladies of Vietnamese pop-up Rice Paper Scissors are on the rise.

