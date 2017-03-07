New plan calls for housing on Compadr...

New plan calls for housing on Compadres site

A proposal that Planning and Transportation Commission is set to review on March 8 calls for demolishing the building at 3877 El Camino Real that once housed Compadres and constructing a mixed-use development with 17 units. Rendering by Environmental Innovations in Design Nestled between a Starbucks and Nine Minute Oil & Lube, the aged and long-empty building in south Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood offers few hints today of its former glory.

