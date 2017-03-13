NCCO and Chanticleer plot a French sequel
" Atlantic Crossing ," a 2014 collaboration between the New Century Chamber Orchestra and the men's chorus Chanticleer, shone a charming spotlight on the mid-20th century musical strains that traveled back and forth between Europe and the U.S., transforming both worlds. It ranged from the music of Bartk and Fritz Kreisler to the work of the great Weimar-era vocal ensemble the Comedian Harmonists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Medic14261
|57
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Luke A
|213
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|13 hr
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC