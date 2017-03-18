Mugshots released of 5 arrested in Pa...

Mugshots released of 5 arrested in Palo Alto hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KRON 4

Police identified the five people who allegedly evaded police and seriously injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash Friday in Palo Alto. Around 3:28 p.m. a patrol officer tried to stop a black 2008 Volkswagon Touareg in the 700 block of Emerson St. The car turned left on the next street, heading east in the 200 block of Homer Ave., which is a one-way, westbound roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 22 hr Droz555 75
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Sun Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Sun CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Fri Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Fri Maggot brain 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 17 Garfield 216
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 14 Luke A 113
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC