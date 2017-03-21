More apartments proposed near Caltrain Hayward Park: Developer seeks...
Owners of the AAA office building at 1650 S. Delaware St. are looking to construct a new five-story apartment complex. The proposed 64 new units would be directly adjacent to the massive Station Park Green mixed-use development and down the street from the nearly complete Hines office complex.
