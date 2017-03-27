Mom dies hours after giving birth to twins
Jamie Snider of California was battling cancer and was able to hold out until the twins' birth before her body gave out. A pair of twins is now without their mother after she passed away after a long battle with cancer just hours after giving birth to them.
