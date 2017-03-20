Midcentury modern in Palo Alto seeks $1.9 million
Billed as one of the largest properties in the Fairmeadow neighborhood of Palo Alto, 3783 Starr King Circle is an example of an Eichler that's been thoughtfully maintained throughout the years. Born in 1952, this single-story abode features original Mahogany paneling, floor-to-ceiling windows, and high ceilings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Medic14261
|57
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Luke A
|213
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|13 hr
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC