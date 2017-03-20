Midcentury modern in Palo Alto seeks ...

Midcentury modern in Palo Alto seeks $1.9 million

21 hrs ago

Billed as one of the largest properties in the Fairmeadow neighborhood of Palo Alto, 3783 Starr King Circle is an example of an Eichler that's been thoughtfully maintained throughout the years. Born in 1952, this single-story abode features original Mahogany paneling, floor-to-ceiling windows, and high ceilings.

