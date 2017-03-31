Menlo Park artist's new painting depi...

Menlo Park artist's new painting depicts Trump's relationship with Russia

Menlo Park artist Michael Killen recently showed his new 4-by-6-foot painting, "Trump: From Russia With Love," at the Midpeninsula Media Center in Palo Alto during production of a TV program. While federal departments including Commerce, NASA Ames, and the USGS, have previously displayed Mr. Killen's art, he said he does not believe that will continue under the current administration.

