Menlo Park artist's new painting depicts Trump's relationship with Russia
Menlo Park artist Michael Killen recently showed his new 4-by-6-foot painting, "Trump: From Russia With Love," at the Midpeninsula Media Center in Palo Alto during production of a TV program. While federal departments including Commerce, NASA Ames, and the USGS, have previously displayed Mr. Killen's art, he said he does not believe that will continue under the current administration.
