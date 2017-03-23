Marin Voice: Homelessness cannot be s...

Marin Voice: Homelessness cannot be solved without housing

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The number of people falling out of housing began to rise in the early 1980s; the challenges facing them became more severe, the problem more visible. Despite decades of investment, effort and the best of intentions, our community sees the problem only getting worse for those suffering on the streets, and the increasing impacts on downtown San Rafael, residents in surrounding neighborhoods and those who visit and do business here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 18 hr F Google 114
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Sat Lucas 86
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC