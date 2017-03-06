Letter writer says Sessions lied to C...

Letter writer says Sessions lied to Congress, must resign

The incoming administration is so full of lies and secrecy that even after a few weeks, they are unable to do their job of governing because they are busy covering their lies, answering questions about scandals, attacking the truth, inventing stories. The latest scandal is the fact that Jeff Sessions, the new Attorney General, perjured himself before Congress during his confirmation hearings.

