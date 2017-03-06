Letter writer says Sessions lied to Congress, must resign
The incoming administration is so full of lies and secrecy that even after a few weeks, they are unable to do their job of governing because they are busy covering their lies, answering questions about scandals, attacking the truth, inventing stories. The latest scandal is the fact that Jeff Sessions, the new Attorney General, perjured himself before Congress during his confirmation hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|44 min
|Ron
|210
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|2 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Tony1231853
|33
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC