Jordan, Terman middle schools to be renamed
By the start of the 2018-19 school year, Palo Alto's David Starr Jordan and Terman middle schools will be no more. The school board voted unanimously on Friday to rename both schools given their namesakes' promotion of eugenics, a 20th century movement that believed in the superiority of particular races over others.
