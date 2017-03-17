Jordan, Terman middle schools to be r...

Jordan, Terman middle schools to be renamed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

By the start of the 2018-19 school year, Palo Alto's David Starr Jordan and Terman middle schools will be no more. The school board voted unanimously on Friday to rename both schools given their namesakes' promotion of eugenics, a 20th century movement that believed in the superiority of particular races over others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100,000+ salary and homeless 51 min Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... 1 hr Maggot brain 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Garfield 216
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 11 hr shayan 64
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 14 Luke A 113
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... Mar 13 EPA Mexican 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC