Joe Simitian to host sessions on Islam
As a Santa Clara County Supervisor, Joe Simitian spends time on thorny issues like the jail, Valley Medical Center, or homelessness. But the supervisors' agenda has never fully defined Simitian, who has held offices ranging from Palo Alto school trustee to state senator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Ilovetocum12321
|85
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC