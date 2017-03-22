Impossible Foods Plans World Domination With Oakland Production Facility
Impossible Foods , the company behind the meatless Impossible Burger, continues to expand in the Bay Area with an new, large-scale production facility in Oakland. The facility is currently under construction, with the goal of producing one million pounds of plant-based "meat" per month -enough to serve four million Impossible Burgers- by the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|addman
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC