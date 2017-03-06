human relation commission proposal
I would like to propose that the City of Menlo Park form a Human Relations Commission. City of Palo Alto has such a commission to address "..any human relations matter when the Commission find that any person or groups does not benefit fully from public or private opportunities or resources in the community, or is unfair or differently treated due to factors of concern to the Commission."
