Housing proposal on Compadres site wi...

Housing proposal on Compadres site wins key vote

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

A proposal that the Palo Alto Planning and Transportation Commission approved on March 8 calls for demolishing the building at 3877 El Camino Real that once housed Compadres and constructing a mixed-use development with 17 units. Rendering by Environmental Innovations in Design Despite some consternation from area residents, a proposal to demolish the El Camino Real building that once housed the popular Compadres restaurant and to build a new mixed-use development with 17 residential units advanced this week after winning a key Planning and Transportation Commission vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr mikefit92 50
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sat Kirby The Star Wa... 112
babash's angels (Mar '06) Sat BabashsBestFriend 49
Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31 Fri hufty 1
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 9 Kelly 211
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC