Housing proposal on Compadres site wins key vote

A proposal that the Palo Alto Planning and Transportation Commission approved on March 8 calls for demolishing the building at 3877 El Camino Real that once housed Compadres and constructing a mixed-use development with 17 units. Rendering by Environmental Innovations in Design Despite some consternation from area residents, a proposal to demolish the El Camino Real building that once housed the popular Compadres restaurant and to build a new mixed-use development with 17 residential units advanced this week after winning a key Planning and Transportation Commission vote.

