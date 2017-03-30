High demands for new California Avenue garage
California Avenue business owners favored on Wednesday, March 8, a garage design that would maximize the number of parking space. The design would be like the one known as "Option 3" but with two levels of underground parking rather than one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|1 hr
|Gisenne
|2
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Someonepiii
|92
|New years 95
|Mon
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC