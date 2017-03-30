High demands for new California Avenu...

High demands for new California Avenue garage

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

California Avenue business owners favored on Wednesday, March 8, a garage design that would maximize the number of parking space. The design would be like the one known as "Option 3" but with two levels of underground parking rather than one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunnyvale park on December 4th 1 hr Gisenne 2
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 13 hr Someonepiii 92
New years 95 Mon Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC