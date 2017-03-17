Guest Opinion: Safer streets - what's been done, what's possible
Maria Abilock is a Palo Alto PTA Safe Routes to School champion and former Safe Routes to School assistant coordinator for the City of Palo Alto. As traffic increases, dangers multiply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|shayan
|64
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Kelly
|215
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Mar 13
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC