Google Street View's Window into How ...

Google Street View's Window into How Americans Vote

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Wired

Led by Fei-Fei Li, the director of the Stanford University artificial intelligence lab and a newly minted Google employee, a team of academics recently explored a new way of tracking socioeconomic trends across the US. Rather than knocking on doors and asking questions, they pulled more than 50 million photos from Google Street View and fed them into neural networks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 hr Thunderheart344 37
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... 15 hr blachmiddleschool... 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Ron 210
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... 22 hr Liberals are dumb 1
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC