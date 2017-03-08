Formerly conjoined twins leave Palo A...

Formerly conjoined twins leave Palo Alto hospital

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and will be headed home in a few weeks. The 2 1/2-year-old Sacramento area girls, who were born conjoined from the chest down, were separated on Dec. 6 at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 min manic_mike2017 39
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... 14 hr dinerdash2001 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 19 hr Kelly 211
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Wed blachmiddleschool... 1
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... Wed Liberals are dumb 1
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC