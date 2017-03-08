Formerly conjoined twins leave Palo Alto hospital
Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and will be headed home in a few weeks. The 2 1/2-year-old Sacramento area girls, who were born conjoined from the chest down, were separated on Dec. 6 at the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 min
|manic_mike2017
|39
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|14 hr
|dinerdash2001
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Kelly
|211
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Wed
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Wed
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC