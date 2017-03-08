Formerly conjoined twins leave California hospital
In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, the family of conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval, left to right, Aniza, Emilio, Art, Aida and Esmeralda, surround them in the pre-operating room the morning of their separation surgery in Palo Alto, Calif. Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and will be headed home in a few weeks.
