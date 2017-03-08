Firefighters extinguish blaze at Stanford Hospital lab
Firefighters battled and extinguished a three-alarm blaze early Saturday at a lab at Stanford Hospital that contained bio-hazardous waste, officials said. The fire began around 7:30 a.m. and quickly escalated to three alarms with hazardous materials and decontamination teams on the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Daddyseeker
|48
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Kirby The Star Wa...
|112
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Sat
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Fri
|hufty
|1
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|Kelly
|211
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC