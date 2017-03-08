Firefighters extinguish blaze at Stan...

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Stanford Hospital lab

Firefighters battled and extinguished a three-alarm blaze early Saturday at a lab at Stanford Hospital that contained bio-hazardous waste, officials said. The fire began around 7:30 a.m. and quickly escalated to three alarms with hazardous materials and decontamination teams on the scene.

