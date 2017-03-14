Fire official: Stanford medical schoo...

Fire official: Stanford medical school fire started in fume hood, not with an experiment

A Palo Alto fire department fire trucks rests outside the Edwards Research Building after a fire in the building at the Stanford Medical School in Palo Alto, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017. A laboratory fume hood, meant to reduce exposure to hazardous substances and vapors, was likely the source of a three-alarm fire on Saturday at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

